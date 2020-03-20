The Secret Behind Numbers 369 Tesla Code Is Finally REVEALED!





369 News – by Gary Lite

Nikola Tesla did countless mysterious experiments, but he was a whole other mystery on his own. Almost all genius minds have a certain obsession. Nikola Tesla had a pretty big one!

He was walking around a block repeatedly for three times before entering a building, he would clean his plates with 18 napkins, he lived in hotel rooms only with a number devisable by 3. He would make calculations about things in his immediate environment to make sure the result is devisable by 3 and base his choices upon the results. He would do everything in sets of 3.

Some say he had OCD, some say he was very superstitious.

However, the truth is a lot deeper.

“If you knew the magnificence of the three, six and nine, you would have a key to the universe.” – Nikola Tesla

His obsession was not simply with numbers, but especially with these numbers: 369!

He did have an extreme case of OCD and he was superstitious, however, he chose those numbers for a reason.

Tesla claimed that these numbers were extremely important. Nobody listened.

He even calculated nodal points around the planet linked to the numbers three, six and nine!

But why these numbers?

What did Nikola Tesla tried to make the world understand?

NOTE: Things will get a lot stranger below!

First, we must understand that we didn’t create math, we discovered it. It’s The Universal language and law. No matter where you are in The Universe 1 + 2 will always equal to 3! Everything in The Universe obeys this law!

