The Secret Intelligence of Water





Dec 31, 2020

This week on “Conversations with Dr. Cowan and Friends,” I talk with Veda Austin, who has a special connection with water and has developed the technique for photographing the way that water forms shapes and patterns. It is not a stretch to say that Veda is at the forefront in making visual the seat of consciousness in living beings. Unlike what we have been told, DNA is not the foundation of our biology or our consciousness. The real seat is in the remarkable substance called water. Please, watch this amazing video and see for yourself the remarkable properties of water.