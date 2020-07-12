May 11, 2015
TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=14714
Timothy McVeigh. We’ve been told so much about him, the Oklahoma City bombing, and what it meant for America. But what if it’s all a lie? Join us today for this special Corbett Report podcastumentary as we examine the multiple trucks, multiple bombs, government informants, faked executions and other pieces of information suggesting that McVeigh was not a “lone wolf bomber” at all but a sheepdipped special forces operative working for the government, exactly as he claimed.
One thought on “The Secret Life of Timothy McVeigh”
Set up and murdered the facts prove it – No conclusive proof whatsoever he was driving that truck, incrediable how behind the building there were all kinds of unmarked vehicles at the time of the explosion.
Same type of shaped charges that were used with the towers on 9-11.
Crucified by MSM News and all the rest. Incredible propaganda war against this man, never had a chance.
No video of him anywhere near or around the Murrow building at the time of – on or before the explosion
The video above is a perfect example of the shit fight this man was up against. The video below proves my point.
HE NEVER ADMITTED TO A GODDAMN THING, NEVER.. ZERO FOOTAGE OF ANY CONFESSION, ONLY BULLSHIT PROPAGANDA.
https://youtu.be/wJUn3XkGZVg
Akin to how the so called shooter of JFK was set up.
Common law court he would have been set free.