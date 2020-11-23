The Shizit – Dear Government

Oct 15, 2010

The Shizit – Soundtrack for the Revolution – Dear Government

April 2nd, 2001

Dear Government,

I thought it would interest you to know that I have completely lost faith in your

ability to represent my interests. It is apparent to me that the only interests you

represent are those of large corporations and that you have totally alienated yourself

from the majority of the populace.

Now, I realize that you have heard this sort of criticism before, so I’ll spare you the

dissident rhetoric and direct your attention to a more pressing point: my former faith

in your abilities to get your act together were the only things that were keeping you

safe. You see, all your various attempts to sedate my frustration and misdirect my

attention have failed. The only thing that was keeping me in line was the hope that one

day you would have a paradigmatic shift in your attitudes towards the people who look to

you for representation and actually start doing your half of the social compact this

country was founded on. My hope for and faith in the system was, if you will, a kind of

political “Soma”, keeping me forever dreaming of a savior, a great man who would fight

for the people. Now I’ve woken up and I see around me a sleeping giant lying restlessly

under the skin of the nation.

So when it comes down to you staring into the barrel of whatever assault rifle I get my

grubby little proletariat hands on and you find yourself asking “What are you? A

communist insurgent? A Muslim terrorist?” you will be faced with a most chilling answer:

“No sir, I am the fruit of your labors.” I guess hope is a hard habit to break, because

I’m finding myself hoping that this letter will be a wake up call for you. But I also

know oppression, imperialism and plutocracy are hard habits to break too, so I’m not

getting my hopes up too high. See ya ’round.

Sincerely,

A revolution waiting to happen

P.S.

I am the fruit of your labors

Let’s bring the plutocracy down!

Let’s bring it down!

I don’t care any more, I want f-kin’ war

Taste of blood in mouth and I’m left wanting more

I’m tired of being the political prophylactic king

It’s time for some real f-king

Revolution, f-k the sight seeing

It’s time to stop wanting and time to start being

Strong

How long, not long

I say f-k the right, it’s time to be wrong

THIS COUNTRY’S HIT BOTTOM!!!