Dec 14, 2020
What if SimpliSafe could protect your holidays like it protects your home? Protect your holidays this year with The Social Distancing Sweater. The only sweater that helps people come together while staying 6 ft apart.
5 thoughts on "The SimpliSafe Social Distancing Sweater"
At first I thought this was a joke. Now I think they’re just mocking us. A simple: “You’ll buy anything.”
If this is a real company, it needs a visit from Chuck Norris:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7Cul2W7fs8
wtf…. This can’t be real…. But alas….Its the New normal…
You better be wearing one when you come over next week. And I have two yardsticks for each of us in case the sweater malfunctions. I’m so grateful for this company keeping me safe, and at the same time, FASHIONABLE.
🙂 🙂 🙂
Yes I bought the Jew Blue one…! and wait, how long is a Yard stick??
Ha ha
Found this:
https://www.promosis.com/simplisafe/
