The truth is Omicron is out of control everywhere. Even in places with mask and vaccine mandates. We always push vaccines, but even vaccinated ppl are catching it. It’s easy to take shots from the cheap seats but this is the sort of nonsense that makes editorial boards irrelevant pic.twitter.com/Zladdqnulc
— Deidre Henderson (@DeidreHenderson) January 15, 2022
Posted: January 16, 2022
Categories: News
2 thoughts on “The sort of nonsense that makes editorial boards irrelevant”
The entire MSM is one entire editorial board!
People need to start to realize that like the flu or common cold, you can never be fully protected against it. It will eventually get you. You can wear all the masks and gloves and sanitize all you want to try and minimize it but in the end, it’s airborne, meaning unfortunately it’s not a matter of if but a matter of when it’ll get ya. Jab or no jab.
I’ve had coworkers who religiously wear masks and gloves and sanitize, yet still got the virus. I’ve also had coworkers who took the jab and still got it, while I’ve had coworkers who did neither and still have yet to get the so called virus. See my point?
This mass hysteria is nothing more than an excuse to continue to instill fear in the masses and to get us to take the jab so they can commit genocide. Don’t let that fear force you into doing something you wouldn’t normally do. That’s what they want you to do. Don’t give them that pleasure and satisfaction, people. Make your own choices based on your own research, logic and understanding, NOT out of fear.
And calling in the National Guard to ensure that people without proof of vaccination not be allowed anywhere out of fear?
Seriously?
Just stop and take a breather for a moment. Think rationally, people.