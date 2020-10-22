Posted: October 22, 2020 Categories: Videos The split Freedom Inc. Oct 21, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
7 thoughts on “The split”
I agree with everything this man says and godamn proud of him but:
Not once did he mention the Bill of Rights, but he loves his freedom, and thats a great thing. He seems to be turning his Trumptard friends around. Sounds like hes ready to rock and roll, would love to have him on Henry and Johns show.
I got in touch with him, he’s contacted Henry.
I hope he calls into the broadcast.
Refreshing to see people are starting to really get the picture and spreading the word. But a slow and patient path that is like raising children, it takes time to change peoples minds.
Thats is my friend Nick he lives in Ohio he is a freedom minded man just as we are on here.
Wonderful, there is a huge silent majority, we know this, the enemies know this and the gun shops are bare…!!!
Even here in the islands almost nothing on the racks…
‘ignorance is what’s causing all of this’ agree!