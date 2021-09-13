The Streets Of France Turn Into Warzones As Hundreds Of Thousands Clash Over Vaccine Passports

moku

9-11-21

There have been ugly scenes in one French city as those protesting a vaccine passport mandate clashed with masked people.

More than 120,000 people demonstrated across France on Saturday, according to official figures, to protest the coronavirus health passes they say discriminate against the unvaccinated.

Footage posted to Twitter by @HZ_Press shows those marching in the southern French city of Toulouse clashing with people wearing masks.

The video, which has been viewed more than 3.4 million times, shows people physically attacking each other with long sticks, with things becoming so chaotic that crowds scatter.

The health pass, or a recent negative Covid test, is required to enter cafes, restaurants and many other public places.

The French interior ministry said 121,000 had demonstrated in France, 19,000 people of them in the capital Paris where police arrested 85 people after clashes broke out.

Three members of the police were slightly injured during the protests, the ministry added.

This was the ninth consecutive weekend of protests, although according to the official count, the biggest numbers were on the previous marches.

Officials put last weekend’s turnout across France at 140,000, and in early August an estimated 237,000 protesters turned out.

https://twitter.com/HZ_Press/status/1436675419189747719?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1436675419189747719%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.breitbart.com%2Feurope%2F2021%2F09%2F12%2F120000-take-to-the-streets-of-france-against-vaccine-passports%2F

Another video here: https://vidmax.com/video/207248-the-streets-of-france-turn-into-warzones-as-hundreds-of-thousands-clash-over-vaccine-passports