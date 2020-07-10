The Texas Division of Emergency Management: “You Should Wear Masks Inside Your Homes”





July 10, 2020

In this video, Sayer Ji, founder of Greenmedinfo.com, reports on the Texas Division of Emergency Management now advising residents to consider wearing a mask at all times, even in your own home.

In an interview with our Ryan Wolf, Chief Nim Kidd said as much, adding the community has paid attention and done well outside their homes, but it is not enough.

“We still need people to wear the mask out in public, we still need people to keep social distance and isolation,” Kidd said. “Ryan, the one thing I want to try to get across today is we need to do that when we’re in our homes also.

