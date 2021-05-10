Mar 15, 2021
The Three Little Pigs and the Wolf on the Road
ISBN: 978-0-578-82653-0
In this story the pigs learn why internet activism doesn’t work and the best way to protect themselves from wolves.
3 thoughts on “The Three Little Pigs Learn About Gun Control”
Heeheehee. A nursery rhyme evolves into the present day and makes more sense than ever. I hope Little Red Riding Hood gets a whiff of this. 🙂
Ok sounds good Now this is required reading in all kindergartens ha ha
What a beautiful story. Only part I disagree with is the riddling. One bullet, one wolf.