The other day, I received an email from our dear friend, John. I had to read it twice because I was so thrilled to receive it. Sure enough, phone numbers were exchanged. After about an hour and a half of hard laughter and fond memories, I asked John to contact Henry, sure enough it happened.
When you have talent such as JD contact you, your every fiber tells you to do what it takes to continue with the awesome journey that started back in the early 2000’s, and I’m sure all of you would agree, it’s great to have back our cherished author, show host and great friend, I’m sure the Shivley family would undoubtedly agree. It was great to hear Henry and JD do their thing on the air today.
We look forward to having our friend guide us through these trying times, as the tyranny and deceit continue to tear our beloved country apart, and looking forward to whatever the Trenches has in store with Henry and John back together in the saddle.
WELCOME BACK JOHN!
5 thoughts on “The Trenches Proudly Welcomes Back An Old Friend”
You are a good man and a true brother to all Trenchers, and we thank you, Mark, for being there.
here! here! I raise my glass!
It is truly awesome having JD back in the saddle..Trenchers will make this tyranny toast..I just know it..
Thank you Mark!
Hi Mark,
Kind words indeed buddy!
What readers wouldn’t know, was that Mark was the go between, and arranged for me and Henry to talk with each other, which we had not done in a couple of years, but when we did, it was clear we’re brothers under the skin and have a great fondness and deep respect for each other that goes beyond the capacity of words to describe.
Don’t get me wrong, if Henry had a few drinks together and got into a heated discussion, we might punch each other in the face a few times, but if someone else tried to get involved, Henry and I would instantly stand back to back, kick the crap out of them, go bury their lifeless body somewhere deep in the woods, and then get back to our drink, but that’s what brothers do…..
Although you lionized me a little bit Mark,.. the truth is, it’s all of us working together, it’s the inspiration that THERE ARE Americans who understand what is happening to our beloved country,… and priceless freedoms that drive me more than a simple quest for truth.
I would never say who needs who more, but I would say,.. we DEFINITELY need each other! We each become a motivator for others to seek out truth, condemn lies, and in that process, we all transform a little bit more each day,.. into a better American ready and willing to FIGHT for what they are stealing from us, and our children.
So, thanks Mark,.. Henry, Laura, and everyone at our patriotic place of honor,… From The Trenches World Report.
If it wasn’t for you guys,… where would I get the drive to know, share, hope, and be ready to fight for something greater than each of ourselves?
At Your Service….. JD – US Marine Fighting Tyranny