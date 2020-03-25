The Trenches Proudly Welcomes Back An Old Friend

The other day, I received an email from our dear friend, John. I had to read it twice because I was so thrilled to receive it. Sure enough, phone numbers were exchanged. After about an hour and a half of hard laughter and fond memories, I asked John to contact Henry, sure enough it happened.

When you have talent such as JD contact you, your every fiber tells you to do what it takes to continue with the awesome journey that started back in the early 2000’s, and I’m sure all of you would agree, it’s great to have back our cherished author, show host and great friend, I’m sure the Shivley family would undoubtedly agree. It was great to hear Henry and JD do their thing on the air today.

We look forward to having our friend guide us through these trying times, as the tyranny and deceit continue to tear our beloved country apart, and looking forward to whatever the Trenches has in store with Henry and John back together in the saddle.

WELCOME BACK JOHN!