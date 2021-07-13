The truly shocking (and disturbing) interaction I had today with my electric company

I just had an interaction with my electric company PECO (formerly Philadelphia Electric Company), now PECO an Exelon Company.

At approximately 10:55 am eastern (Tuesday, 7/13/2021) the area in which I live experienced a power outage. I called my electric company, PECO, at the only telephone number I could find a “hard copy” of in my desk.

When the phone line was finally answered, as you might suspect, I was asked to provide my name, address and other specifics about myself, which of course I did. Then, at what I thought was the end of my conversation, with what I assume was a customer service representative, and was about to hang up the phone, the person I was speaking with asked me the following question.

She asked me if I minded answering a few COVID questions before hanging up. She began to ask if I or anyone in my home had COVID-19. However, before she could finish, I interrupted her and responded by asking her to repeat herself, “Pardon me, I interjected?”. She then began to repeat her question a second time. However, before she could finish repeating the question, I interrupted her again and asked if she minded telling me if she had AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome).

My question to her was followed by dead silence on her part…

I then pointed out to her that she hadn’t answered my question…. and before she could respond, I told her I knew why she hadn’t answered. I told her, she hadn’t answered my question of her because my question was totally inappropriate – far too personal – and just as inappropriate as her question had been of me.

Additionally, I then explained to her that the question she asked me was covered by the HIPAA laws and that the information she was asking about was personal, confidential, and between myself and my physician.

I then pointed out that it was discriminatory to ask me these kinds of questions. She retorted by explaining that it wasn’t discriminatory because she asked everyone who called the same questions.

Needless to say, my end of the conversation with this woman (who sounded more educated than your typical customer service agent) was quite agitated, although I never raised my voice or used profanity…. Mainly because I could tell she was looking for any excuse possible to hang up on me. Which she eventually did when I began to chastise her for attempting to speak over me (the customer) and ask to speak to a supervisor.

So that’s it…..

The electric company (PECO Electric) has begun collecting medical intelligence on their customers for God only knows what purposes. Perhaps with the intention of sharing it with the DHS, UN, WHO, FBI, HUD, NIH, CDC, Biden’s CV-19 canvassers, PA National Guard, Delaware Valley Intelligence Center, a Fusion Center, Infragard, PA Dept of Health, HHS, United States Capitol Police, or some other globalist intelligence-gathering agency.

Best regards,

PS: I know at least part of my conversation was recorded. I’m certain of this because after I began questioning this woman’s questioning of me, and things became testy, I began hearing the beeping tone that one hears when a conversation is being recorded. Prior to that part of the conversation, I heard no indication my conversation was being recorded.