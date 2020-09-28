The ‘Trump Doctrine’ earns President third Nobel Peace Prize nomination





Sep 28, 2020

Eminent law professor David Flint is among four Australian law professors who are nominating US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize on the basis of the “Trump Doctrine”.

Only members of a national parliament or law professors are able to nominate others for the Nobel Peace Prize with President Trump already receiving two nominations for his promotion of peace in the Middle-East.

President Trump recently brokered an historic peace deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, which aimed to normalise diplomatic relations.

This unprecedented deal was closely followed by a similar peace agreement between Bahrain and Israel.

“He went ahaead and negotiated against all advice, but he did it with common sense. He negotiated directly with the Arab states concerned and Israel and brought them together,” Professor Flint said.

Professor Flint told Sky News host Alan Jones the Trump Doctrine is “something extraordinary” and is emblematic of the two things which guide the president.

“He has, firstly, common sense, and he is only guided by national interest … and therefore an interest in the western alliance” he said.

“What he has done with the Trump Doctrine is that he has decided he would no longer have America in endless wars, wars which achieve nothing but the killing of thousands of young Americans.

“So he’s reducing America’s tendency to get involved in any and every war.

“The states are lining up, Arab and Middle-Eastern, to join that network of peace which will dominate the Middle-East.

“He is really producing peace in the world in a way in a which none of his predecessors did, and he fully deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.”