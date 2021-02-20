The Truth About Bill Gates

Summit News – by Paul Joseph Watson

Bill Gates owns 4 private jets and a collection of Porsches which are kept in his 66,000 square foot mansion.

He says beef farming is killing the planet while buying up record amounts of farmland.

A study found him to be a CO2 super-emitter.

But he says YOU need to make sacrifices for zero carbon!

“It’s OK when Bill does it!”

