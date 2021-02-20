Summit News – by Paul Joseph Watson
Bill Gates owns 4 private jets and a collection of Porsches which are kept in his 66,000 square foot mansion.
He says beef farming is killing the planet while buying up record amounts of farmland.
A study found him to be a CO2 super-emitter.
But he says YOU need to make sacrifices for zero carbon!
“It’s OK when Bill does it!”
2 thoughts on “The Truth About Bill Gates”
A KING IN HIS OWN MIND, A PUNK AT A STRIP CLUB…
Bill’s an evil d*ck, and that’s the truth about Bill.