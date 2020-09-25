5 thoughts on “The Truth About George S0R0S and ANTIFA – The Playbook Exposed

    1. I wonder what he would look like right after the door under his feet disappears

      Might have to cinch up on the rope a bit more than usual for him
      Or it might slip right off all that extra skin

      Reply

  3. 3 N’s, eh? Doesn’t Gary Franchi also use 3 N’s (Next News Network)…and yes, all those “Q’s”….and does the JBS still have any credibility? I’ve known some JBSers…didn’t really see them doing much in the 90s either.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*