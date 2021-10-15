The Truth Behind the Super Hornet UFO Encounters





Ward Carroll

May 27, 2021

Recently declassified forward looking infrared from U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets show what the Pentagon is calling “unidentified aerial phenomenon.” These FLIR contacts lack wings, any sign of propulsion, and indications are that they can travel upwards of 13,000 miles per hour.

The aircrew (pilots and weapons systems officers) involved were all slow-rolled the first time they debriefed their footage to intelligence officials at their local military commands, but when a former undersecretary of defense leaked the FLIR footage to the New York Times, the Pentagon had to admit that the images were real and the Department of Defense had no reason to believe that UAPs didn’t exist.

The only question was what they actually were.

Reasonable analysis basically puts the options into three categories: a domestic developmental program, a near-peer spy program, or aliens. In this episode, Ward builds the case for which of those three he believes is most likely.