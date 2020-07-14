The Truth IS anti-Semitic


debess

on July 10th, 2020.

This video was produced and narrated by Patrick Willis from Snordster channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAaejNGwkn0 The text is from a Rebel of Oz editorial (now memory-holed). See Patrick Willis’ site: https://therebel.org/ William Cooper included a translation of the complete text of the “Protocols of the Wise Men of Zion” in Chapter 15 of his 1991 book, “Behold A Pale Horse” http://hourofthetime.com/behold-a-pale-horse-by-william-cooper/

Cooper noted, “This is an exact reprint of the original text. This has been written intentionally to deceive people. For clear understanding, the word ‘Zion’ should be ‘Sion’; any reference to ‘Jews’ should be replaced with the word ‘Illuminati’; and the word ‘goyim’ should be replaced with the word ‘cattle.'” Research this for yourselves. And always remember that The Truth Will Set You Free.

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*