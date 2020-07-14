The Truth IS anti-Semitic

debess

on July 10th, 2020.

This video was produced and narrated by Patrick Willis from Snordster channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAaejNGwkn0 The text is from a Rebel of Oz editorial (now memory-holed). See Patrick Willis’ site: https://therebel.org/ William Cooper included a translation of the complete text of the “Protocols of the Wise Men of Zion” in Chapter 15 of his 1991 book, “Behold A Pale Horse” http://hourofthetime.com/behold-a-pale-horse-by-william-cooper/

Cooper noted, “This is an exact reprint of the original text. This has been written intentionally to deceive people. For clear understanding, the word ‘Zion’ should be ‘Sion’; any reference to ‘Jews’ should be replaced with the word ‘Illuminati’; and the word ‘goyim’ should be replaced with the word ‘cattle.'” Research this for yourselves. And always remember that The Truth Will Set You Free.