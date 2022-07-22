The head of TSA admits the Biden Administration has let nearly 1000 illegal aliens use arrest warrants as ID to get on planes this year. Think about that while you wait in line at the airport pic.twitter.com/rNIiGa8yBu
— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 21, 2022
Posted: July 22, 2022
Categories: Videos
One thought on “The TSA has let nearly 1000 illegal aliens use arrest warrants as ID to get on planes this year”
Yeah, the interrogator is one of ’em, gets the paycheck, But still…
What next? Will the invaders use their arrest warrants to purchase weapons?
It is a most strange thing to hear insanity overtake logic, and even stranger is the verbal selling of what is unlawful and absurd, and with such grand articulation. I think it’s time to out all the script-writers. Too long they’ve been in the shadows, almost untouchable. They get to enjoy their anonymity while we’re dealing with having every detail of our personal lives extracted and analyzed. I hope this is the year of exposing script-writers for all their lies, deceptions, manipulations, twists and spins. Cyrano they are NOT.
