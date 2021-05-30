Posted: May 30, 2021 Categories: News The U.S. Constitution Con: Why Freedom in the USA is an Illusion The_Constitution_Con-Tsarion Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “The U.S. Constitution Con: Why Freedom in the USA is an Illusion”
‘The Articles of Confederation and Perpetual Union
was America’s true constitution before it was
unnecessarily derided and overruled by cunning
self-serving traitors desperate to create an
American monarchy in disguise. Today these men
would be referred to as Globalists or
Internationalists……Had the rules of the Articles of
Confederation been adhered to, the Constitution would never have been adopted’
The ‘education’ system was one of the first that had to be taken over to indoctrinate us with lies
Thanks Hal, this is excellent
I haven’t read all 36 pages, but this post prompted me to look at The Articles of Confederation posted here:
https://www.ourdocuments.gov/doc.php?flash=old&doc=3&page=transcript
I am ever rehabilitating my deficient history education but seems to me The Articles of Confederation are mostly looking out for the states and not so much for the individual. Glancing at Tsarion’s piece, I see he gives a tiny nod to The Bill of rights, but I do not see where it is clearly and strongly shown that The Articles of Confederation cannot hold a candle to The Bill of Rights in terms of assuring that my personal liberty shall not be infringed. I’m all for exposing the con of The Constitution, but not at the expense of marginalizing The Bill of Rights. I may be missing something and certainly have more studying to do, but this was my first reaction.
,
“Article IV. The better to secure and perpetuate mutual friendship and intercourse among the people of the different states in this union, the free inhabitants of each of these states, paupers, vagabonds and fugitives from Justice excepted, shall be entitled to all privileges and immunities of free citizens in the several states…” I guess that means only the obedient and wealthy get “privileges?”
And yes, we’re called “citizens.” And it speaks of our “privileges,” saying we “shall enjoy therein all the privileges of trade and commerce, subject to the same duties…” So, we need their permission to trade with whom we will? And the word “subject” pops up, as does “duties,” of which one dictionary definition is: “a payment due and enforced by law or custom, in particular a payment levied on the import, export, manufacture, or sale of goods.”
And play with this for a while, from Article V: “Freedom of speech and debate in Congress shall not be impeached or questioned in any Court, or place out of Congress, and the members of congress shall be protected in their persons from arrests and imprisonments, during the time of their going to and from, and attendance on congress, except for treason, felony, or breach of the peace.” They sure are looking out for themselves, no?
.