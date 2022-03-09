⚡️The US is working with Ukraine to prevent biological research facilities from falling into the hands of Russians — Nuland pic.twitter.com/dDr9VHQVao
— RT (@RT_com) March 8, 2022
lol, Russia has their own
They’re going to play every angle they can to get the stupid on board
What a f..king monster !