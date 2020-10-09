The US Mint Is Hiking Silver Prices, Will Charge $67 For Each 1-Ounce Uncirculated American Silver Eagle Coin In Just Five Days

Silver Doctors – by Half Dollar

The US Mint even says below, to “cover rising costs”.

Regardless, here’s a little dandy that the US Mint would probably like to keep as much under wraps as possible.

From just today:

Hmmm.

From the Federal Register:

Here’s the PDF of the government’s entry in the register, and, specifically, the products that are affected.

And here’s the table from the PDF file:

That’s $67 for each uncirculated Silver Eagle?

Notice that while these coins are one step above, for example, a “tube of Eagles”, these are not necessarily coins that one may think of as “numismatic”.

I’d call them “semi-numismatic”, but hey, the US Mint is hiking prices by almost 25% on the uncirculated Silver Eagle alone, so the US Mint can’t really afford to cheap out now, can they?

The 5-ounce uncirculated ATB’s are on the list of price hikes too!

Yikes!

In other words, the factor that differentiates between “numismatic” and the standard, BU condition American Silver Eagle bullion coin is a US Mint presentation box and a Certificate of Authenticity.

Silver Doctors