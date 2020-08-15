10 thoughts on “The Vaccine is Coming

  1. Wow, talk about connecting dots!! What a level of organization and planning – so highly polished, sophisticated, ruthless. Disgusting distortion of genius. Genius made monster.

    .

    Reply

  2. Is there truth to this is my only question.
    If anyone has anything more substantial to add to this, please submit.

    It’s not unbelievable at all, but I’d like to see proof.

    Reply

        1. Thank YOU, Galen. I don’t believe anyone here wants anything but the truth, myself included. Misinformation is counter productive.

          Reply

      3. The injection of “holocaustianity” into the post is a revelation imho. WE all KNOW that’s utter BULLS**T, but whomever DID post it knows little about little or is an agent provocateur with a double edged sword.

        Reply

  3. I wouldn’t doubt it for a second

    These fcks want us all dead , were all in their way and just property to them
    Stand up and fight when they step to you
    Because it will be the last time you’ll get to stand for anything

    Don’t think for a second you’ll survive it
    So fight like your life depends on it
    Even if it will be your last stand

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*