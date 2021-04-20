“The Vaccine Won’t Be Enough!” The Rulers Demand Full Enslavement

SHTF Plan – by Mac Slavo

Mainstream media outlets are continuing their fear-mongering over new variants. They continue to tell us that the vaccines won’t be enough. Nothing short of your full and complete enslavement to the state will suffice.

Science Daily is calling for a global strategy of “maximum suppression.” And we should all know by now they don’t mean they want maximum suppression of any virus. They want maximum suppression of humanity. It’s more than obvious this is all about control and has nothing to do with health.

This continuing narrative is being crafted this way on purpose and the goal is to “vaccinate” as many humans as are willing with the experimental gene therapy they are falsely calling a vaccine.

We are going to be propagated with the news that wants us tracked, traced, chipped, surveilled, and “vaccinated” at any cost. All of this is a part of the larger New World Order agenda and it will never end until we are enslaved, or wake up to what is being done.

They have even told us this won’t end until the whole world is vaccinated, and yet now, they say vaccines aren’t enough.

So when will enough be enough? For a world full of brainwashed sheep bowing to the rulers and worshipping their political masters, that line hasn’t been crossed yet.

Prompt vaccine rollouts alone will not be enough to achieve this; continued public health measures, such as face masks and physical distancing, will be vital too. Ventilation of indoor spaces is important, some of which is under people’s control, some of which will require adjustments to buildings. –Science Daily

Basically, they want you to get in the habit of blindly obeying any arbitrary command they have and then it’ll be over. But of course, we’ll all be in a complete state of totalitarian slavery where being a human will be more of a punishment than anything else.

SHTF Plan