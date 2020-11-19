The Vaccines Are Worse Than Dr Mikovits Thought

Dr Judy Mikovits said that this coronavirus vaccine could kill 50 million Americans over the next 40 years. The versions being released by Pfizer and Moderna require storage at minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94 F) and might be far more deadly than even she originally estimated.

Why so cold? Children’s Health Defense explained in an August 6th article, “mRNA vaccines undergoing Covid-19 clinical trials, including the Moderna vaccine, rely on a nanoparticle-based “carrier system” containing a synthetic chemical called polyethylene glycol (PEG).”

The use of PEG (polyethylene glycol) in drugs and vaccines is increasingly controversial due to the well-documented incidence of adverse PEG-related immune reactions, including life-threatening anaphylaxis.

Roughly seven in ten Americans may already be sensitized to PEG, which may result in reduced efficacy of the vaccine and an increase in adverse side effects.

If a PEG-containing mRNA vaccine for Covid-19 gains FDA approval, the uptick in exposure to PEG will be unprecedented—and potentially disastrous.

Moderna documents and publications indicate that the company is well aware of safety risks associated with PEG and other aspects of its mRNA technology but is more concerned with its bottom line.

Lipid nanoparticles cause hyperinflammatory responses in the body, leading to severe reactions, hospitalization and potentially Death.

Why are LNPs (Lipid Nanoparticles) used in these vaccines? As Children’s Health Defense further explains:

Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) “encapsulate the mRNA constructs to protect them from degradation and promote cellular uptake” and, additionally, rev up the immune system (a property that vaccine scientists tamely describe as LNPs’ “inherent adjuvant properties”)

In other words, the LNPs are adjuvants, meaning they are designed to cause hyperinflammatory responses in human beings, once injected. This is done in an effort to induce the creation of antibodies that then allow the vaccine manufacturer to claim high “effectiveness” rates, even when those very same adjuvants cause severe adverse reactions.

According to recent vaccine trials conducted by Moderna, 100% of human subjects in the high-dose vaccine trial group experienced adverse reactions.

So why are Moderna and Pfizer using mRNA (messenger RNA) in a vaccine? They want to reprogram human DNA as an experiment and see what happens to our progeny. Critics in the UK say a side effect is sterilization which is good for the Powers That Ought Not To Be because they want to rid the earth of 6 billion plus commoners.

Update at 4:50 AM. From the Australian Independent:

These new vaccines are in an entirely new class all by themselves. They are known as “messenger RNA” (mRNA) vaccines, and they work by hijacking the protein-making machinery in your cells…

When Moderna was just finishing its Phase I trial, The Independent wrote about the vaccine and described it this way: “It uses a sequence of genetic RNA material produced in a lab that, when injected into your body, must invade your cells and hijack your cells’ protein-making machinery called ribosomes to produce the viral components that subsequently train your immune system to fight the virus.”

“In this case, Moderna’s mRNA-1273 is programmed to make your cells produce the coronavirus’ infamous coronavirus spike protein that gives the virus its crown-like appearance (corona is crown in Latin) for which it is named,” wrote The Independent. End Update:

The Astra Zeneca vaccine does not require minus 70 degree Celsius storage and transport facilities because they are not using mRNA to reprogram the human body. But they are using a human fetus as an adjuvant. An adjuvant helps the vaccine to develop a heightened immune response. In this case they are using MRC-5 which is from the lung tissue of an aborted 14 week old Caucasian male. Adjuvants stir up your immune system. MRC-5 which is the DNA from that aborted baby is seen by your body as an invasion and mounts a defense.

American children have so many vaccine injuries by the time they are 21 that over half have diseases and syndromes that nobody had seen in these numbers before the 1960s when Big Pharma began rolling out so many more vaccines.

Now we know why Israel has opted to use the Russian vaccine and refused Pfizer, Moderna and Astra Zeneca’s offers.

The modern diet, the pesticides, the herbicides, the vaccines and the drugs of Big Pharma have created an epidemic on inflammatory conditions in modern men, women and children. Are we prepared to treat hyperinflammatory cases by the tens of millions?

The Englishwoman in the video below shows the Astra Zeneca insert which admits to using MRC-5 or human fetus body parts. She also says that the British government is looking for an AI system to help them collate and interpret the information when vaccines injuries and deaths mount up.

https://www.brighteon.com/embed/e536da0c-7935-41eb-babe-416034e154c3

Bill Gates once smirked and said people are not paying attention to this virus but they will pay attention to the next one. (Are you prepared for Bioweapon 2?)

I think it is best that we skip this vaccine. Let everyone in the Gates family, in Big Pharma, in Corporate Media, on Wall Street, in the House and Senate, at the CDC and NIH take this vaccine first.

I confess to a love for animals so I think it is best that we skip animal testing when there are plenty of despicable human beings available.

Of course I would still refuse these vaccines because I do not believe Bill Gates should have the right to reprogram the DNA of 7 billion people just because he thinks it is a good idea.

The death rate is very low for people who were not going to die anyway from heart disease, cancer, COPD, drug overdoses, terminal kidney and liver diseases, automobile wrecks and suicide. If we all took vitamin D-3, the covid death rate would be less than the flu. I would add Quercetin and zinc to bring it even lower.

