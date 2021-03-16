‘The View’ Co-Host Joy Behar Claims Antifa ‘Doesn’t Even Exist’

The Federalist – by Tristan Justice

ABC’s “The View” co-host Joy Behar denied the militant left-wing group Antifa existed on Monday.

During a segment on Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson claiming he wasn’t concerned by rioters who stormed the Capitol at the start of the new year, but might have had they been militant Black Lives Matter or Antifa demonstrators, Behar condemned the Midwestern Republican as worried about racist fiction.

“He’s right out there with his racism, there’s no dog-whistle for him you know, it’s like ‘I’m a racist, have a nice day.’” Behar said. “He’s scared of this fictitious idea of Antifa, a thing that doesn’t even exist.”

Behar claimed the militant left-wing group, which was responsible for repeated outbursts of routine record-breaking destruction, was nothing more than a racist “idea” in the second segment on the topic following a commercial break. In fact, Antifa racked up a total of damages 66 times greater than the estimated expenses of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

“It’s an idea, not a real thing,” Behar repeated to fellow co-host Meghan McCain who challenged her on the issue.

“What separates Antifa is their willingness to use violence. I have very good friends who have been reporting on Antifa for months, and months, and months,” McCain said. “We can say Ron Johnson is an absolute moron, we can say that not all activism is violent, but the idea that Antifa doesn’t exist is just factually inaccurate and wrong and a lie.”

Just last week, Antifa rioters in Portland mounted another assault on the Hatfield Federal Courthouse, a federal building demonstrators lit on fire while people remained inside

Antifa set fire to the federal courthouse in downtown Portland. There are people inside. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/9sxBZkDe2t — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 12, 2021

The Portland carnage follows a summer of siege where demonstrators rioted for more than 100 consecutive days injuring at least 277 officers, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Behar’s comments are reminiscent of how Democrats and their allies in legacy media endorsed, excused, and encouraged the far-left demonstrations which routinely tore through the country last year, only for the same enablers of the violence to exploit the Capitol riots in January which were similarly condemned in a consistent fashion by the political right.

As Portland was undergoing an epidemic of summer violence that featured mortar-style fireworks blown up at police officers, New York Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler said Antifa was nothing more than a “myth” that was “only being spread in Washington D.C.”

Can someone please explain to me how this works? We are willing to spend all credibility to defend what can be INSTANTLY invalidated. Who came up with this policy, why does it exist, and how is anyone able to maintain it without deviating from the script?pic.twitter.com/K4RFozkQde — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) July 27, 2020

