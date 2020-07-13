The War Against COVID is Killing Our Children

Health Impact News – by Brian Shilhavy

As we have documented over the years, especially on our MedicalKidnap.com website, the biggest danger to children today is NOT abusive or neglectful parents, but a system that kidnaps them and isolates them from their family. Sadly, in spite of this tremendous harm inflicted on children, it has continued because child trafficking is perhaps the most lucrative business on earth.

Similarly, today, the biggest danger facing children is NOT the Coronavirus, but the tyrannical government responses to COVID that separate them from their family and isolate them.

The following video of two cousins who got to hug each other for the first time in weeks after social isolation during the lock downs, has gone viral on Facebook and been viewed over 10 million times.

As California Civil Rights Attorney Leigh Dundas has documented, the social isolation techniques currently in place that are causing so much harm to the children of the world right now, have their roots in CIA torture techniques. See:

Medical kidnapping of children, already an epidemic problem in the U.S. that we have been sounding the alarm over the past 6 years, is now even worse due to the COVID Plandemic.

Megan Fox, writing for PJ Media, reports on a recent story out of Ohio where children were living in a Cuyahoga County office building, because their were no foster homes available:

The Department of Children and Family Services in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, is in hot water after it was discovered that children who were taken from their parents are living in DCFS offices. Channel 5 News in Cleveland broke the story. Unbelievably, DCFS leadership thinks this is an acceptable arrangement for children without foster homes. Deputy Director Jackie McCray called it a “last resort” and claimed that they “exhaust all options and for whatever reason, the caregivers or the providers are unable to meet their individual needs.” That kind of talk is maddening for people who have been caught up in child welfare and report that DCFS doesn’t even consider placing the children with family first even though it’s the law. Roz McCallister, a family advocate with Ohio Family Rights, says the county regularly denies kinship care. “The problem with kinship placement is long-standing in Cuyahoga County,” she told PJ Media. “As a 23-year advocate, I have heard about it over and over.”

Read the full story at PJ Media.

Also, as a passerby captured on his cell phone camera, police are literally taking children away from their parents while just walking down the street if they look poor, or neglected, even if they don’t request help:

It seems very clear from the video that neither the children nor the mother were requesting any “help” from the police.

Colin Todhunter, writing for Global Research, reports that in India and other places around the world where infant mortality rates are already high, they could see an additional 6000 children a day die due to the response to COVID-19, according to a study published in The Lancet.

A study published in the Lancet in May predicted that globally possibly an additional 6,000 children could die every day from preventable causes over the next six months as the response to COVID-19 continues to weaken health systems and disrupt routine services. Based on the worst of three scenarios in 118 low- and middle-income countries, the analysis estimates that an additional 1.2 million under-five deaths could occur in just six months due to reductions in routine health service coverage levels and an increase in child wasting. These potential child deaths will be in addition to the 2.5 million children who already die before their 5th birthday every six months in the 118 countries included in the study. Some 56,700 more maternal deaths could also occur in just six months.

Once again, local Public Health officials in India, under the influence of the “Gates Foundation-pharma cabal,” are the ones dictating responses to COVID in spite of the fact that death rates in India due to COVID are very low, and for children, almost non-existant.

Some might ask why India is in complete lockstep with global lockdown despite the very low COVID19-related mortality figures for 1.3 billion people. Following this introduction is a two-hour interview with investigative journalist Kapil Bajaj. It focuses on the Public Health Foundation of India and how the Gates Foundation-pharma cabal bought influence, embedded itself within government machinery and is determining India’s lockdown and public health policy. According to Bajaj, it has effectively privatised and taken over the state’s public health agenda. In India, tens of millions are in danger of acute hunger and starvation. Lockdown has caused massive population displacement, probably the biggest since independence as millions of migrant workers returned to their villages, and has devastated livelihoods, especially among the poorest sections of society. Even with the inflated COVID-related global death figures we see, those figures could be massively outstripped by the impacts of lockdown. (Source.)

India is expected to be especially hard hit by children deaths. Pratyush Singh, a researcher specialising in social medicine and community health, writes:

“More children will die of starvation and lack of healthcare than from the coronavirus infection. Please remember that the first Comprehensive National Nutritional Survey (2016-18) in the country reported that less than 7% of the country’s children under the age of two receive the global minimum acceptable diet.” Now that pressure is building to fully open up economies, Bill Gates, the WHO and strategically co-opted figures are shouting about the coming of the ‘second wave’. Have no doubt, they will try to keep this pot boiling.

Read the full article at Global Research.

