The war in Ukraine is depleting America’s weapons stocks and the U.S. defense industry is struggling to make replacements

Joe Biden’s failed presidency has ushered in the perfect storm of circumstances that have put America more at risk today than the country has been since the Cold War, and that’s not an exaggeration.

When Biden’s handlers decided to pick a side and supply American weapons to one of the most corrupt governments on the planet in its war against Russia, they did so without stopping to think about how that decision would negatively impact our offensive and defensive military capabilities, and at a time when China is just waiting for the right moment to invade Taiwan.

Bloomberg Quint reported: “America is following an ‘arsenal of democracy’ strategy in Ukraine: It has avoided direct intervention against the Russian invaders, while working with allies and partners to provide the Kyiv government with money and guns. That strategy, reminiscent of U.S. support for Britain in 1940-41, has worked wonders. Yet as the war reaches a critical stage, with the Russians preparing to consolidate their grip on eastern Ukraine, the arsenal of democracy is being depleted.”

While, of course, the depleted arsenal will also have a negative impact on Ukraine, whose forces are burning through nearly everything they are being given on a daily basis, American national security is also being put at risk, and needlessly so. What’s more, the situation is exposing a U.S. weakness should there be another great-power war we have to fight at some near-future point.

At the instruction of one of the most woketard, incompetent Joint Chiefs chairmen in recent memory, Army Gen. Mark Milley, the U.S. and our allies have provided Ukraine with a lot of support.

Milley recently “told Congress that the West has delivered 60,000 antitank weapons and 25,000 anti-aircraft weapons to Kyiv,” Bloomberg Quint reported. “The Pentagon is now laying plans to rush additional artillery, coastal defense drones and other materiel to Ukraine. The White House on Wednesday announced a new $800 million package including helicopters and armored personnel carriers.”

But what about wartime America’s needs?

According to a separate report by Defense News in 2018, this problem has been building for a while.

The report said that the Pentagon is likely to struggle to replace bombs, missiles and other munitions in the near future especially if they are expended in a major conflict with a great power like Russia or China because, over the decades, the America-last globalist class Donald Trump fought against offshored much of our industrial capacity.

“The Pentagon plans to invest more than $20 billion in munitions in its next budget. But whether the industrial base will be there to support such massive buys in the future is up in the air — at a time when America is expending munitions at increasingly intense rates,” the report stated.

“The annual Industrial Capabilities report, put out by the Pentagon’s Office of Manufacturing and Industrial Base Policy, has concluded that the industrial base of the munitions sector is particularly strained, something the report blames on the start-and-stop nature of munitions procurement over the last 20 years, as well as the lack of new designs being internally developed,” it adds. “Some suppliers have dropped out entirely, leaving no option for replacing vital materials. Other key suppliers are foreign-owned, with no indigenous capability to produce vital parts and materials ? setting up the risk that a conflict with China could rely on Chinese-made parts.”

One big reason for that “stop-and-start” procurement process in the past decade is congressional disfunction: As the parties have grown increasingly rancorous and tribal (the Democrats are most to blame for that, by the way), they can no longer even agree on timely and annual defense budgets, forcing the passage of short-term spending bills known as “reconciliation” measures. Without long-term, multi-year funding, it is difficult if not impossible to develop future weapons systems since each branch can no longer count on having those development projects funded (in a timely manner).

Our government is broken not because it is an inferior system like the far-left wants us to believe, it is because Congress and the bureaucracy are replete with self-serving, arrogant elitists who place their own narrow political interests above the good of the country. And soon – very soon – American servicemen and women are going to pay for that selfish hubris with their lives.

