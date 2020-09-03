The Wave (1981 film)





Oct 4, 2016

The Wave is a short made-for-TV movie directed by Alex Grasshoff, based on The Third Wave experiment, which was a social test created by high school history teacher Ron Jones to explain how the German populace could accept the actions of the Nazi regime during the Second World War.

The Wave is a 1981 young adult novel by Todd Strasser under the pen name Morton Rhue (though it has been reprinted under Todd Strasser’s real name). It is a novelization of a teleplay by Johnny Dawkins for the movie The Wave, a fictionalized account of the “Third Wave” teaching experiment by Ron Jones that took place in a Ellwood P. Cubberley High School history class in Palo Alto, California. The novel by Strasser won the 1981 Massachusetts Book Award for Children’s/Young Adult literature.