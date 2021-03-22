“The Way Biden Is Hiding from the Public Right Now is a MAJOR Red Flag” – White House Physician for Three US Presidents Breaks His Silence on Joe Biden’s Failing Mental Health

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Former White House physician for Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, and current Texas Representative Ronnie Jackson posted an honest assessment on Joe Biden’s physical and mental condition today on Twitter.

Rep. Ronnie Jackson: I served as White House physician under THREE Presidents. I’ve seen what it takes physically AND mentally to do the job. I can tell you right now that the way Biden is hiding from the public is a MAJOR red flag. Something’s not right!

Joe is suffering from dementia and Joe is missing in action.

After his triple-fall on Friday trying to climb the stairs to Air Force One, Joe Biden took the weekend off.

It’s clear that the media and their Democrat Party are pushing one of their BIG LIES on the American public.

Joe Biden is suffering severe dementia.

They just won’t ever admit it.

