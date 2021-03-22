“The Way Biden Is Hiding from the Public Right Now is a MAJOR Red Flag” – White House Physician for Three US Presidents Breaks His Silence on Joe Biden’s Failing Mental Health

Former White House physician for Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, and current Texas Representative Ronnie Jackson posted an honest assessment on Joe Biden’s physical and mental condition today on Twitter.
Rep. Ronnie Jackson: I served as White House physician under THREE Presidents. I’ve seen what it takes physically AND mentally to do the job. I can tell you right now that the way Biden is hiding from the public is a MAJOR red flag. Something’s not right!
Joe is suffering from dementia and Joe is missing in action.
After his triple-fall on Friday trying to climb the stairs to Air Force One, Joe Biden took the weekend off.
Is Joe Biden Losing His Grip? Aging President Takes Another Weekend Off After Friday Triple Fall
It’s clear that the media and their Democrat Party are pushing one of their BIG LIES on the American public.
Joe Biden is suffering severe dementia.
They just won’t ever admit it.
Well, if Joe can’t cut it, we still have Nancy:
https://gab.com/Liberty_4All/posts/105924668491620392
.
What would you guess her blood alcohol level is here?
6 shots of Tequila and a cold Corona. 🙂
.
hahaha…….. I think she’s a vodka gal
You’re probably right, and straight out of the bottle. 🙂
.
Well DUH, doc. Everyone here saw the game plan many months ago. We all knew ‘Joe’ was ailing and incompetent to hold any office.
Forerunner to Harris becoming CEO of the corporation, perhaps.
(Laughing)
NO WAY!
I could have never imagined how re-fking-tarded things were to become!
ARE WE THERE YET?!
So we go from all white males (mostly Freemasons or Skull ‘n Bones or Jesuits or snake charmers) as ‘presidents’ (except when they go against the narrative for some reason, like JFK and others), to black males with (maybe) trannie ‘wives’ (Obummer) to cryptoJews (Frump) to ‘black-Asian-Native-Jewish-whatever’ females (Commie Kammy, with creepy Joe Alzheimers as intermediate agent)…. As far as I’m concerned, ALL minions of evil are hiding from the public right now! And what an excuse such as covid! Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Memo to these tools of Satan–There is no hiding place from the Father of Creation! (with apologies to Bob Marley, “One Love/People Get Ready” song)