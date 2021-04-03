The wife of the leader of the Oath Keepers is asking for $30,000 in public donations to help her escape her ‘weird’ marriage

Insider – by Sophia Ankel

The estranged wife of the leader of the far-right extremist group the Oath Keepers has launched a GoFund Me page to help pay for her divorce, BuzzFeed reported this week.

Tasha Adams, 48, is asking for $30,000 in donations to pay off overdue legal bills and hire a new attorney to complete her divorce from Stewart Rhodes, which has been pending for more than three years.

“It’s certainly not easy to find a lawyer willing to go head to head against a person who is not only a graduate of Yale Law but also commands their own private army, as well as having access to a team of equally infamous attorneys surrounding him,” Adams wrote on the GoFundMe. “Nonetheless, I am confident that somewhere out there is an advocate willing to be my huckleberry.”

Adams also said that she had been dropped as a client from her former law firm because she couldn’t pay them. She said she had felt encouraged to ask for the funds after Rhodes and his group were thrust into the national spotlight following the deadly Capitol riots.

“For obvious reasons, I am very very hesitant to go public with this, but after a whole lot of thought, I feel I just can not move forward any other way. I am feeling a bit emboldened by the spotlight now on the STBX, and without going into specifics I’m hoping that keeps anything too crazy from happening,” she wrote on the GoFundMe.

“Though I can’t talk about the details of my marriage here,” she wrote on her GoFundMe page, “I can tell you that it was likely about exactly what you’re picturing, but probably quite a bit weirder.”

Last month, the DOJ charged six people in the Oath Keepers movement in connection with the Capitol riot. Another nine people associated with the extremist group were charged with conspiracy to obstruct Congress.

Several Oath Keepers were seen providing personal security for Roger Stone and others close to Former President Donald Trump on the Capitol riots’ day.

Rhodes was outside the Capitol on January 6 but did not enter it, BuzzFeed reported. However, he did exchange a phone call with someone helping to lead a group of other Oath Keepers members inside the building, prosecutors alleged last week, according to the Washington Post. Rhodes is not accused of any wrongdoing.

Rhodes, an Army veteran, founded the Oath Keepers in 2019. The organization recruits active and former military and law enforcement officers who swear an oath to uphold the US Constitution.

Adams and Rhodes, who met in Las Vegas, married in 1994 and have six children together, according to Buzzfeed News.

The fundraiser was posted five days ago and has so far raised $3,907.

Insider