The Wisdom of Mother Nature

I have written the following because we will soon be facing hyperinflation led by sharply higher food prices, mass starvation and Food Riots. Everyone will need to learn the secrets of Nature if they want to successfully raise food to feed themselves and their families.

If a leaf on a branch one hundred feet in the air decides it needs a particular nutrient, it can select from one of 41 items on a menu. Suppose it wants a stronger structure and chooses calcium. It selects calcium and sends that as a chemical message 100 feet plus feet down to the roots of the tree where the message is delivered to an adjacent mycorhizzal fungi (Latin for root fungi) which delivers the requested calcium in exchange for sugars made by the leaves of the tree in photosynthesis. The calcium then makes its way back up the tree to the leaf. This round trip according to Dr Elaine Ingham takes 90 seconds.

The amazing thing is that man made pumps do not work very well after 33.9 feet. And well pumps cost hundreds of dollars. The tree pumps water and nutrients up from the roots for free. It uses what Dr Gerald Pollack calls Structured or Exclusion Zone (EZ) water. It is H3O2 rather than H2O.

There are people who sell electromagnets designed to magnetize water. One of the best agricultural consultant companies in the world is Advancing Eco Agriculture. They say that hard water requires more nutrients than regular water to deliver the same amount to your plants. Clean water that has been magnetized also requires even fewer inputs to deliver the same nutrients as filtered water. I am not qualified to say that magnetizing H2O turns it into H3O2. Dr Harriet Mella said her plants which are super healthy can absorb infrared rays at night and send them down to the root hairs where the infrared creates structured water which enables the roots to more easily absorb nutrients.

Structured water is the “pump” that sends water and nutrients 100 feet up the tree in less than 45 seconds by attracting and repelling its way up.

Oak trees have an intelligent survival strategy. Every five years they all produce an abundance of acorns. The squirrels hide their acorns but do not remember where they buried all of them so those acorns have a chance to become an oak. In the following year the trees cut back on the number of acorns so the squirrels do not increase their numbers.

A mother tree can recognize daughter trees nearby as being related. Young trees with a different parent are seen as such. The mother tree will shift its roots’ growth away from a daughter so it has a chance to survive. And in times when nutrients are scarce, the mother tree takes from its stores and sends it to its daughters through that mycorhizzal network. All this is done without either the trees or the fungi having eyes or ears.

The German government has funded an agricultural experiment in biodiversity managed by Friedrich Schiller University at Jena since 2002. It has proven the strength of diversity over mono-cropping. Nicole Masters tells us that a lowly bacteria has 100,000 sensors waiting for a signal. Tragically, many modern varieties of wheat and other crops are no longer capable of sensing inputs.

The seeds in your soil might be waiting for an electromagnetic pulse or a certain temperature to turn itself on and do something like germinate. Nicole Masters told us that cholera has been cured by doctors in medical research conditions by signalling the cholera that “there is so much cholera present that we will kill the host so turn off now,” The patient is saved without antibiotics. This is very much still medical research and will not be available for many years.

Quorum sensing is an Onset Phenomenon. In the Jena experiment the various plants communicate with one another. If you get 16 different species in a small plot, then the soil biology and the plants realize they have sufficient numbers (a Quorum) to make a network and things begin to happen. Mycorhizzal fungi attach themselves directly to the roots of plants but not trees.

One exception normally would be cold weather crops like broccoli as it grows in cold weather and soil biology hibernates until the soil reaches 12 degrees C. Worms hibernate until 18 degrees C. But, if you have 16 diverse crops in your garden, they can form a network so your broccoli can receive nutrients from fungi. And these diverse plants and their soil biology send messages to the weed seeds telling them not to germinate here in this garden. You would be better off letting the wind blow you to someplace where weeds are needed. This Jena type biodiversity in Quorum sensing has resulted in the creation of rich topsoil.

We are told that an additional 1% of Organic Matter in your soil will store another 25,000 gallons of water in an acre. Organic Matter is not dirt, nor is it soil biology. Organic Matter is anything that was alive once before. It could be old leaves or the roots of a decaying plant. The point is that in Australia in 1840 before the curse of mono-cropping the soil was able to survive droughts because their grasslands scored as high as 37% Organic Matter (OM).

The soil biology eats OM and turns it into vermicompost which is probably the most nutritious product available to your plants and can be free. Many people feed coffee grounds to their worms to get nitrogen in the best available form which is an amino acid, the building block of proteins. Your body has 75,000 enzymes and your plants have 10,000 enzymes. If you can feed your plant minerals and nitrogen that have been eaten by bacteria, protozoa, nematodes and worms, then your plants are free to spend their time and energy building complete protein, better fats and plant phytochemicals which protects its health. These phytochemicals can also protect your health and even reverse the aging process to a limited degree.

Tom Dykstra is an agronomist who has been to Africa and seen the devastation of the locusts, buy he also reports that healthy organic crops were not touched. Why? Because insects cannot digest complete proteins. Plants transmit messages on an infrared frequency. Unhealthy plants send out infrared messages saying, “Eat me, Mr Locust.”

“Insects are natures garbage collectors and diseases are her cleanup crew.” – William. Albrecht

Complete oils can be made by healthy plants. Your plants do not like heat. At 86 degrees F (39 C), your plants go into reverse photosynthesis so they can survive. But that 86 degrees is measured on the plant’s leaf and not on your outdoor thermometer. Those oils produce a sheen which reflects sunshine keeping your plants cool and healthy.

I should mention soil biology. If your neighbor parks heavy vehicles on his lawn nothing will grow but weeds. Why? Because weight compacts soil and living organisms need oxygen. Weeds and dandelions can grow. They develop roots which alleviate some compaction. Even the most fervent advocates of No Till gardening will use use a tiller to initially break up the compaction, then add lots of compost, leaves and compost tea to do what nature might take one hundred years to do. In your soil the bacteria eats away at pebbles and turns them into minerals to form its body.

The bacteria keep hold of the minerals your plants need until protozoa, nematodes and others come along to eat the bacteria. The feces of these higher level organisms are absorbed by the plants in your garden in a round about way. Worms have bacteria and other soil biology in their guts that helps them digest your compost including coffee grounds and eggshells (hopefully sterilized) which produces amino acids and chitinase. The latter is an enzyme that eats the exoskeletons of aphids.

There are two types of compost. Bacterial dominant is for most veggies and fungal dominant is for berries and pastures. I know two methods to produce a fungal dominant pasture which have saved ranchers $170,000 US per farm. I know how to triple photosynthesis and double carbon sequestration which feeds the soil biology. I have written this so others can learn what I am learning. I have a gardening blog. Today I told a couple to sow a winter cover crop that is diverse with at least 16 seeds to grow their soil for next summer. I also told them what I have been writing about on this blog which is that I expect sharply higher food prices and eventually Nationwide Food Riots. I expect every major city in America to be burned to the ground.

I should explain why I believe food prices will spike 400% higher. I am expecting bad weather and many more earthquakes and volcanoes for the next several decades. We entered a Grand Solar Minimum (GSM) just like the Maunder Minimum (1645 – 1715). The price of wheat spiked 400% in the UK during certain years back then. And in France in 1709 the top meter (nearly 40 inches) of the soil froze sending food prices 600% higher. There were 3 volcanoes that erupted in Europe that blocked sufficient sunlight to cause mass starvation.

In 1815 there was a volcanic eruption in Indonesia during the Dalton Minimum that blocked so much sunlight that 1816 was called “the year without a summer.” That would kill billions of people today. Edward Maunder was the first to figure out that fewer sunspots meant cooler weather and fewer crops coming to market to feed the people. A case in point would be China. No Chinese government has ever survived a GSM.

Dr Valentina Zharkova has figured out that it is the decline in the Sun’s magnetism that allows more cosmic rays (nuclear particles from distant stars) to enter our atmosphere to both energize earthquakes and volcanoes and to increases cloud cover and flooding. I wrote this: Surviving The Cold, The Quakes And Volcanoes https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2019/12/30/2020s-surviving-the-cold-the-quakes-and-volcanoes/

Nicole Wallace is from New Zealand and is currently helping restore grasslands in America’s upper Midwest. She is the one who said bacteria have 100,000 sensors. Learn more here: Nicole Masters Heals Gardens, 30 Cents An Acre.https://gsmgardening.wordpress.com/2021/07/01/nicole-masters-heals-gardens-30-cents-an-acre/

I am currently waiting on financing to build climate battery greenhouses to raise crops 12 months a year. Did I mention Dr Arden Andersen? He feeds volcanic rock dust to worms to increase paramagnetism which makes our plants mature faster. With colder weather our farmers will need to survive both late and early frosts. Climate Battery Greenhouses.https://gsmgardening.wordpress.com/2020/09/23/climate-battery-greenhouses/

Dr Harriet Mella taught us that infrared rays can make structured water in our organic plants.Dr Harriet Mella: World’s Best Educated Gardener https://gsmgardening.wordpress.com/2021/06/21/dr-harriet-mella-worlds-best-educated-gardener/

The man who taught me the most about gardening is John Kempf who founded both Advancing Eco Agriculture and Kind Harvest. His video on the Plant Health Pyramid is the best ever. Small farms produce 70% of world output but only use 30% of inputs.Plant Health Pyramid https://gsmgardening.wordpress.com/2020/09/16/plant-health-pyramid/

