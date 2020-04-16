Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029# (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 4-16-20
2 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – April 16, 2020”
40 sun
Another Awesome show!! If it were not for Henry I would have never learned how important our supreme law of our land is.. The Bill of Rights WILL prevail.. Here’s the latest from highimpactvlogs..They can shove this test where the sun don’t shine.