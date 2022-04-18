7 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – April 18, 2022

  2. 42 degrees
    Mostly sunny and windy as fk.
    Getting prepped up for some serious gardening, and serious pummeling of buttheads 🙂

    Reply

    1. 30 here and sunny, winds have calmed a bit, only 25mph
      Back in 2013, the last week of April, we got hit with a blizzard that dumped 22 inches of snow. I do not want to see that again!
      I’m only growing strawberries this year, I hope

      Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*