Archive: TWFTT 4-19-21
6 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – April 19, 2021”
39 degrees here. Had some snow this morning. Global warming my a$$.
35, some sun and of course wind
Same here except it’s 37.
I just love how stupid (LAZY) people can be. They proclaim that the CDC is a Federal Government agency. Wikipedia lists it as:
“The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC or U.S. CDC) is the national public health agency of the United States. It is a United States federal agency, under the Department of Health and Human Services, and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. ”
However, a little digging and you will find it’s not what it seems:
“The CDC, by definition, is a private corporation working on behalf of its stakeholders, which include key players in the pharmaceutical and vaccine industries that profit from the spread of disease, not from real prevention and cures.” – https://www.minds.com/BruceIA57/blog/cdc-is-not-a-federal-agency-just-like-the-federal-reserve-no-663476747513110537#:~:text=The%20CDC,%20by%20definition,%20is%20a%20private%20corporation,of%20disease,%20not%20from%20real%20prevention%20and%20cures.
“Some people have questioned my concern over both the CDC and John Hopkins University is a PRIVATE organization where the CDC accepts private funding – NOT ONLY GOVERNMENT! The CDC is quasi-government under the Department of Health and Human Services which strangely has sources of funding that are predicated on the fact that it also has a private 501(c)(3) public charity, like the Clinton Foundation. The CDC Foundation receives charitable contributions and philanthropic grants from individuals, foundations, corporations, universities, NGOs and other organizations to advance the work of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is NOT a government-funded organization. It is not exclusively a government-funded – very curious.” – https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/disease/cdc-is-a-private-organization-not-government/
Go to the head of the class. 🙂
Welcome back, Henry. Nice to have sparks turn into flames.
