Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029# (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 4-2-20
7 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – April 2, 2020”
13 cloudy WIND, snow..stopped for now….
Ugh!
31 and crappy rain/sleet.
Could it be those ‘reactivated’ military just may be UN mercenaries in American uniforms?
I have family in Vermont…………….bernie sanders territory
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-01/walmart-told-to-halt-in-store-sales-of-non-essentials-in-vermont
thanks