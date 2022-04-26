Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 4-26-22
8 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – April 26, 2022”
32, partly sunny, calmer winds today
49 degrees and sunny.
I’m a half gram lighter.
🙂
🙂
.
Bless your heart Hal.
78 yet winds back again.
arghhhh!
I know ladybug, sucks!