Archive: TWFTT 4-27-22
11 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – April 27, 2022”
42, cloudy, windy
53 degrees
Mostly cloudy and windy.
Anyone ever use Dental Guru brand fluoride free toothpaste?
It’s at General Dollar here for one buck.
No, I use Burt’s Bees Charcoal + Whitening fluoride free toothpaste and does not contain plastic microbeads. I buy it at Dollar General. I don’t recall the price
Is that good Mary? I’ve always used arm & hammer.
Nope never heard of it! I just put a piece of ghost pepper in the socket. The burning takes my mind off the real pain!
Hal will be right over to pull that thing for ya
LOL : )
“The historical mission of our world revolution is to rearrange a new culture of humanity to replace the previous social system. This conversion and reorganization of global society requires two essential steps: firstly, the destruction of the old established order, secondly, design and imposition of the new order. The first stage requires elimination of all frontier borders, nationhood and culture, public policy ethical barriers and social definitions, only then can the destroyed old system elements be replaced by the imposed system elements of our new order. The first task of our world revolution is DESTRUCTION. All social strata and social formations created by traditional society must be annihilated, individual men and women must be uprooted from their ancestral environment, torn out of their native milieus; no tradition of any type shall be permitted to remain as sacrosanct. Traditional social norms must only be viewed as a disease to be eradicated; the ruling dictum of the new order is: nothing is good so everything must be criticized and abolished, everything that was, must be gone. After destruction of the old order, construction of the new order is a larger and more difficult task. We will have torn out the old limbs from their ancient roots in deep layers. Social norms will be lying disorganized and anarchic so they must be blocked against new cultural forms and social categories naturally re-emerging. The general masses will have been first persuaded to join as equals in the first task of destroying their own traditional society and economic culture, but then the new order must be forcibly established through people again being divided and differentiated only in accordance with the new pyramidal hierarchical system of our imposed global monolithic new world order.”
— Nhum Goldman, founder, World Jewish Congress, 1915
.
“The Protocols of the Elders of Zion elevate the theory of destruction to this status of ‘a fundamental truth, a primary or basic law, a governing law of conduct’… In many passages, the Protocols appear, at first sight to recommend destruction as a thing virtuous in itself, and consequently justifying all the methods explicitly recommended to promote it (bribery, blackmail, corruption, subversion, sedition, mob incitement, terror, and violence) which thus become virtuous too.”
— Douglas Reed, The Controversy of Zion
.