Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029# (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 4-30-20
5 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – April 30, 2020”
https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/bill-rights-separate-supreme/219478
https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/bill-rights-common-law-explained/200821
https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/bill-rights-common-law-explained-cd-project/218711
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/28/3002 (15) “United States” means—
(A) a Federal corporation;
(B) an agency, department, commission, board, or other entity of the United States; or
(C) an instrumentality of the United States.
KUDOS TO JOHN, ” THEY DONT HIRE SMART COPS ON PURPOSE!”
PRICELESS!!! That statement alone belongs hanging in honor at the Lincoln Memorial…
They don’t appoint very smart presidents either! Billy Boy Gates laughs all the time about how he controls
Also wanna say good job to Misty, you bring us awesome good information Misty, always have, your a damn good asset to this great site!
Always bringing us relevant, great information..