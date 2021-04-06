Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 4-6-21
6 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – April 6, 2021”
47, cloudy, and of course windy
62 degrees, cloudy with cool hit and miss T-storms 🙂
you dodging them?
One cut just to the west, then got hit half hour later.
Last night was lightening city with little rain.
Also, I have a sunny outlook (snicker snicker)
https://www.stripersonline.com/image_redirect.php?i=692712
🙂