Archive: TWFTT 4-7-21
8 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – April 7, 2021”
49, cloudy and of course windy
49, cloudy, rainy, and not so wind.
The first bullet is expensive
The rest are free
48 and it’s wet out.
Northeast Pennsylvania 77 degrees and sunny.
What area of NEPA you in? I was SEPA but east of Scranton now.
Don’t be discouraged. They are trying to scare us. If only 1% of us stand on our rights they can’t win. Imagine that 12 year old looking at a wall of British soldiers and he pulled the f!@king trigger. Don’t be a coward. I will defend my rights with my life. No doubt about it. Henry is right. They can’t get us all. The machine will grind to a stop quickly. Especially when the people see enforcers kill their neighbors.
To comment on todays broadcast:
I once heard a wise man say “use it or lose it”.
Thank you Henry, Laura and all the trenchers for all you do for our Republic and the Bill of Rights.
Sic semper tyrannis 1775