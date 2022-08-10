Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 8-10-22
5 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – August 10, 2022”
83, sun
92 sunny
Happy birthday Laura !
Happy birthday Laura, hope you have a great day.
87 degrees
Mostly sunny and muggy
Not much breeze