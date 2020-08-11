Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 8-11-20
2 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – August 11, 2020”
Fantastic hour !!!! Thank you Henry and JD
Right now my biggest investment is in long term storage of food. It is getting so I can not find canning lids. I have spoken with several store owners/managers in my area and they have all said their orders for canning supplies were placed as far back as January. The items on the shelves were from last years inventory. I went on line and most sites state ‘unavailable’. Food prices here are on the rise as they are around the country.
Misty you pay 20% over spot to make a coin which certify s its one troy, 31.1 gram silver content. Other metals may be added to resist wear. Severe price penalties for worn coins,