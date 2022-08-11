4 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – August 11, 2022

  4. Entertainment? Yeah Henry, that’s what they did to Harry Potter right after he (Daniel Radcliffe) completed over a decade of box-office busting films aimed at children. The very next film was him playing Alan Ginsberg, complete with sex scenes. Quite a programming on the youth of the world. Did the same thing with Miley Cyrus, another icon to children. When we’ve got our Bill of Rights where it should be, we’ll watch Hollywood crumble, and take with it all those who served poison to our kids.

