The Word From the Trenches – August 14, 2020

Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)

VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer

You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.

Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc

Archive: TWFTT 8-14-20

5 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – August 14, 2020

  1. ‘heading into Fall’…you said it Henry high 64 here today…we had a few mornings that were in the 40s this month

    Reply

  2. Approx. 1:30 pm a Boeing E-3 Sentry (AWACS) floated on by with landing gear down. Gotta assume they’re landing at Joe Foss Field.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*