Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 8-14-20
5 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – August 14, 2020”
‘heading into Fall’…you said it Henry high 64 here today…we had a few mornings that were in the 40s this month
Approx. 1:30 pm a Boeing E-3 Sentry (AWACS) floated on by with landing gear down. Gotta assume they’re landing at Joe Foss Field.
so I had to look that up
Yep. That’s it.
great week of broadcasts!