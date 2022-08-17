Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
Archive: TWFTT 8-17-22
One thought on “The Word From the Trenches – August 17, 2022”
Geez Henry, right before the break today you said some very chilling words. You asked, “what if” Biden declared:
“I’M GONNA WRITE AN EXECUTIVE ORDER REMOVING THE BILL OF RIGHTS AND IT’S GOING INTO EFFECT NEXT WEDNESDAY.”
I have to say those words went up my spine and stunned. Hit me physically. Did the earth just go off its axis? Because that’s what they’re doing in the nutshell. Your words again: “They want your Bill of Rights.” They know it’s what’s holding their TOTAL TAKEOVER at bay.
So it’s deduced all the way down to that one fact: The Bill of Rights is in the way of TOTAL TYRANNY. It couldn’t be made any simpler!! If people just understand this one thing they would surely fight the tyrants. Thank you, Henry!!
