Archive: TWFTT 8-23-21
4 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – August 23, 2021”
82, sunny and dry
86 degrees, partly cloudy and humid as fk.
Record high is 100 in 1971.
I want to tell you about the shower here.
No pictures cause it’s too funky right now.
Couple years ago bought two 15 gallon spray tanks ( new on sale) inthat are usually used with an ATV, and usually for spraying weeds.
Got one of those cheap shower stalls that you have to build a frame for.
Cut the end of the wand (in this case), and fitted a proper size hose to it.
The other side has been fitted to a shower head (by whatever means).
And there you go.
Whenever you squeeze and lock the wand handle you have a running shower.
At this point the drain runs into a five gallon bucket.
The pump has alligator clips for a battery (which has a connection to a cheap charge controller, and small solar panel).
Depends on variables the temp of the Wawa.
One can heat Wawa in a pot to get it at preferred temp.
I usually use between three and four gallons.
I aim to set it up so the gray water filters through a sand gravel filter, but this is the funny farm.
Also redundancy is cool, so there’s always a cheap hanging shower about in the summer months to save time (something takes, or gnaws on the soap when I forget to bring it in).
Fake free let’s me know real free rocks! 🙂
PS.
I’ve made a shower same as above, but with a submersible sump pump in a five gallon bucket, adapted to a garden hose, and adapted to the shower head.
Worked great.
Of course you have to have a way to power the sump (by whatever means of course).