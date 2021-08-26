Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 8-26-21
8 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – August 26, 2021”
64, one and a quarter inches of rain since late last night YAY!!!
75 degrees, mostly cloudy.
Record high is 108 in 1973.
Still can’t get broadcast. Is anyone else having a problem? If not, it’s on my end.
.
I’m no help to you as I almost always use the phone anymore.
Thanks, Hal. I can’t do phone, but when I click on the other 3 options they either won’t load or I get “Connection is not secure.” Sure would like to find out what other steps I can take. Will keep trying.
.
Galen,
You can use the VoIP Dialer on your computer and listen in via the phone line here: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
Just put in the number for the call in line 712-770-5597 and the conference room number 220029.
You will still be listening through your computer.
Hope this helps. 🙂
Thanks, Henry. I’ll give it a go tomorrow.
🙂
.
I can get it if I click on try ‘our player here’