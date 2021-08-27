The Word From the Trenches – August 27, 2021

Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)

VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer

You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.

Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc

Archive: TWFTT 8-27-21

5 thoughts on "The Word From the Trenches – August 27, 2021

  5. On savagery:

    “The more I see of what you call civilization, the more highly I think of what you call savagery!”
    — Robert E. Howard

    “There is a savage beast in every man, and when you hand that man a sword or spear and send him forth to war, the beast stirs.”
    — George Martin

    “Humanity’s savageness is what makes it civilized.”
    — Adam Burch

    “You and I probably wouldn’t be here if our ancestors hadn’t been savages.”
    — Anonymous

    “Let Anyone be the King. Make that person realize you’re playing Chess.”
    –Revevx

    

    

