Archive: TWFTT 8-5-21
3 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – August 5, 2021”
88 degrees, humid but breezy.
Record high is 99 in 1934.
Oh man, glad you exposed that Monero guy, Henry. I knew it meant trouble soon as he opened his mouth. And I still can’t believe that anyone can believe that ANYTHING on line is private Crypto my butt, with some pyramid scheme always lurking in the background.
Tucker Carlson (reported) net worth: $30 million. Yearly salary: $6 million. He really understands us.
