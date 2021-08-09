Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 8-9-21
2 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – August 9, 2021”
86, sun, breezy. Teasing us with the forecast of rain.
83 degrees, humid as fk, and flies bugging me.
There’s a breeze, but not where I’m working.
Record high is 105 in 1947.